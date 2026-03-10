PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A bill making its way through the state legislature is cracking down in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Senate Bill 1134 passed through the Senate last week. It prohibits counties and cities from funding any events or activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

WATCH: St. Pete city leaders speak out against bill that could impact local events

Marian Staresinic and Sean Beckingham visit St. Pete every year and enjoy the different events in the area.

"For us, it gives us an opportunity to connect with the community and to really see how locals are living and thriving and also supporting the local business. You get a lot of people that come out. They come out from all sorts of areas. They're willing to travel," said Staresinic.

St. Pete is known for its Pride events. Even walking down the street, rainbows are displayed everywhere in the Grand Central District.

But events like Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage celebrations and St. Pete Pride could see less funding.

Supporters of the bill argue that taxpayer money shouldn't be used for DEI…and should be focused on other issues.

"I can see the other side of it, the tricky part of it is that if tax dollars are funding it and it's not your schtick and it's not what you like to do, you would probably like to see those funds moved to other organizations," said Staresinic.

Tampa Bay 28 did contact the sponsor of the bill, Clay Yarborough, and hasn't heard back.

Some St. Pete City Council members are speaking out against the bill, including Councilman Richie Floyd.

He sent a statement saying, "The broad language, hodgepodge of exemptions, and harsh penalties create a situation where cities may be unable to support events that drive economic growth and civic engagement."

St. Pete Pride President, Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, said the city invests about $150,000 to St. Pete Pride, but in return, the event brings in around $6 million into the local economy.

"We are an economy built on travelers, built on the economic boom that comes when people feel welcomed in our spaces…and these experiences are what draws people to our beaches, they draw people to spend money at local businesses," said Dr. Green-Calisch.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

