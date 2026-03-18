News to Know for March 18

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we've officially made it halfway through the week. If you're already tired of the cold weather, don't worry, the second half of the week will bring much warmer forecast. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start seeing temperatures climb back up to the 70s this afternoon, with sunshine sticking around across Tampa Bay.

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News to Know

Israel says that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib has been killed: Israel Katz announced Khatib’s killing and said that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts,” without elaborating.



Israel Katz announced Khatib’s killing and said that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts,” without elaborating. Florida lawmakers pass fewer bills in 2026 session — here’s what made the cut: Capital reporter Forrest Saunders highlighted some of the policies that are now headed to Gov. DeSantis.

WFTS

Sheriff Judd says some undocumented immigrants deserve a 'path forward': Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd's Tuesday press conference. The press conference took place a day after Judd made comments on illegal immigration that are drawing attention across Florida.



Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd's Tuesday press conference. The press conference took place a day after Judd made comments on illegal immigration that are drawing attention across Florida. Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce hosts meeting about upcoming Country Thunder Florida: Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone broke down the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce's Tuesday meeting, which was held to help business owners learn more about logistics.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 40's this morning for most areas. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see milder weather make a slow return this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

March 18, 2026 AM WX

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A fake chatbot posing as Google’s Gemini is promoting a bogus Google Coin, using AI to build trust and entice victims into cryptocurrency scams. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying chatbot legitimacy, avoiding third-party sites, and never trusting bots that promise future sale prices.

Susan Solves It: Fake Crypto Chatbots

Bolts get back on track with a Kucherov hat-trick

After losing seven out of the last 10 games, the Tampa Bay Lightning secured a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Nikita Kucherov scored three goals for his sixth career hat-trick, while Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli and Gage Goncalves also found the back of the net to lead the Bolts to victory.

Tampa Bay now sits in second place in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bolts will look to close that gap when they travel to Rogers Arena and take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10 p.m.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 9:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Wednesday, March 18

Watch Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 during an outdoor movie screening on the lawn.

When: 8 p.m. Where: Armature Works Cost: Free

See comedian Aaron Chen perform live on stage.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club Cost: $27

Explore Florida history and culture during Homeschool Day at Cracker Country.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 4800 N US Highway 301, Tampa Cost: $16



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.