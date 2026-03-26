News to Know for March 26

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and if you're bummed because your favorite basketball team didn't do so hot in March Madness, don't worry, because March also means the return of America's pastime. Today is Opening Day for the Tampa Bay Rays and they're kicking off the 2026 season on the road against the Cardinals. Need a refresher on the latest with the team? Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger shares a quick recap ahead of tonight's first pitch, so study up, and take a break from your bracket by cheering on the Rays' return.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Land O' Lakes residents divided over extreme Phase III water restrictions amid severe drought conditions: Some residents, off-camera, told Gutierrez they are not happy about the restrictions, but others said they understand why it is necessary.



Some residents, off-camera, told Gutierrez they are not happy about the restrictions, but others said they understand why it is necessary. OPENING DAY: Rays hit the road to start the 2026 season: The Rays will play their first game back inside the newly repaired Tropicana Field on April 6.

WFTS

The Rays will play their first game back inside the newly repaired Tropicana Field on April 6. Parents and private schools demand answers as Step Up For Students delays state scholarship funds: Investigative reporter Adam Walser breaks down why seven Florida private schools sued Step Up For Students last month for failing to timely and properly disburse approved state scholarship funds after the organizations issued their approvals.



Investigative reporter Adam Walser breaks down why seven Florida private schools sued Step Up For Students last month for failing to timely and properly disburse approved state scholarship funds after the organizations issued their approvals. Iran and the US harden their positions as Tehran keeps its grip on the Strait of Hormuz: Sirens over Israel warned of barrages of incoming Iranian missiles and in the United Arab Emirates, two people were reported killed and three were wounded by falling shrapnel from a missile interception over Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Dry morning conditions. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll have enough moisture today to see a few pop-up showers return this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

March 26, 2026 AM WX

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discoveries

Future chefs are young and talented at the innovative Lakeland charter school. This is more than mac & cheese. Who's up for Brazilian cheese bread?

Future chefs are young and talented at innovative Lakeland charter school

Lightning searching for their fifth win in six games

The Bolts are at home again after an exciting 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Forward Jake Guentzel scored his 300th career goal on Tuesday’s game and Darren Raddysh tallied his 20th goal of the season, tying Victor Hedman and Dan Boyle for most goals in a single season by a defenseman.

Tampa Bay will look to keep the intensity high as they continue a seven-game homestand against the Seattle Kraken tonight.

The puck drops at Benchmark International Arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Thursday, March 26

Learn basic steps and routines at a line dancing lesson led by an experienced instructor.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Keel Farms Cost: Free

Create your own painting of pretty peonies with guidance from an artist during a paint night event.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: La La's Sangria Bar Cost: $34

See The Beach Boys perform live in concert with a set of their classic songs.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Cost: $176



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.