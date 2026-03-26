OPENING DAY: Rays hit the road to start the 2026 season

After more than half a decade of being regular contenders in the American League, including a pair of A.L. East titles (2020-21) and a trip to the World Series (2020), the Tampa Bay Rays have hit a roadblock the past two years.

The Rays missed the playoffs for a second straight season, winning only 77 games, in 2025, and made a massive roster overhaul in the offseason.

Tampa Bay flipped 2B Brandon Lowe, OF Josh Lowe, OF Jake Mangum, RP Pete Fairbanks and SP Shane Baz, player who were major contributors last season. Meanwhile, the signed free agents OF Cedric Mullins, OF Jake Fraley, 2B Gavin Lux, SP Steven Matz, and SP Nick Martinez.

The Rays offense will revolve around three key players: 3B Junior Caminero, 1B Jonathan Aranda, and DH Yandy Diaz.

Caminero is a rising star with All-Star expectations after hitting 45 home runs and driving in 110 runs last season.

With Taylor Walls starting the season on the Injured List, Carson Williams is expected to take over shortstop duties. Williams was called up briefly last year and displayed his elite defense and developing offense.

The Rays have never been built on their offensive prowess. They will likely rely on elite pitching, defense and base running to win ball games.

Starting pitcher Shane McClanahan will return to the rotation after not pitching in an MLB game since Aug. 2023. A nerve issue in the spring sidelined the two-time All-Star all season last year and an elbow injury that led to Tommy John Surgery ended his 2024 season.

Tampa Bay has quite a bit of depth in the rotation, as Drew Rasmussen and Ryan Pepiot give them a pair of quality starters atop the rotation. However, Pepiot is expected to have a short stay on the IL with hip inflammation.

And despite losing their closer, Pete Fairbanks, in free agency, the bullpen will likely head back to the closer-by-committee approach. Griffin Jax, Garret Cleavenger, and Edwin Uceta will be in the mix for saves.

The Rays will play their first game back inside the newly repaired Tropicana Field on April 6.