Land O' Lakes residents divided over extreme Phase III water restrictions amid severe drought conditions

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A growing water shortage is forcing stricter rules across much of the area, with the Southwest Florida Water Management District putting "extreme" Phase III restrictions into place starting April 3.

Officials with the district said a nearly 14-inch rainfall deficit over the past year has left water supplies at critically low levels.

Watch full report from Annette Gutierrez

Land O' Lakes residents react to extreme Phase III water restrictions

Residents in several cities and counties across the viewing area are required to limit their water use, including in Land O' Lakes.

"We just have been in the extreme category for so long. I mean, it's been four weeks of the drought monitor showing almost little changes, if any, and we haven't improved at all," Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake said.

Blake said there is no quick fix and it will take significant rainfall to pull the region out of this drought.

"I will say rainy season will be our friend, and we are so longing for the end of May. We do have rain chances in the forecast, not enough to make a huge difference. That would be days of rain to really make a big impact," Blake said.

Under the new rules, most residents can water their lawns only once a week, and only during limited overnight or late-evening hours. The schedule is based on a home address, and even those using private wells must follow the same restrictions.

Some residents, off-camera, told Gutierrez they are not happy about the restrictions, but others said they understand why it is necessary.

"We've had bad droughts before and I don't want that to happen again," Land O'Lakes resident Judy McCleaster said.

McCleaster has lived in Land O'Lakes for years and said after experiencing several droughts in the past, she tries to follow the rules.

"I think it's very necessary," McCleaster said. "I care about the environment I live in."

There are some exceptions, such as hand-watering plants or using micro-irrigation, but even that is now limited to early morning or evening hours. Newly planted lawns get a short grace period but must follow a set schedule after the first month.

Land O'Lakes resident John Heckle already has his sprinkler system set to run for four hours overnight once a week.

"Because we're all part of the team, I guess if you want to call it that. And it's for the, for the good of everybody for the long run," Heckle said.

Other changes may affect daily routines. Car washing at home is limited, decorative fountains can run only a few hours a day, and restaurants are now encouraged to serve water only upon request.

Not everyone is on board with the changes. Some viewers reacting on the Tampa Bay 28 Facebook page wrote, "My well, my water, my rules. I'll do as I see fit for my water source," and, "Absolutely not! My plants are just coming back from the freeze. I pay for the water and I'll use it as I please."

Enforcement is set to take effect on April 17, with utilities and other local enforcement officials to issue citations first without issuing a warning. Any violations should be reported to the appropriate local utility.



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. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.