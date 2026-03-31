News to Know for March 31

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and March is officially coming to an end. From St. Patrick's Day celebrations to what sometimes feels like endless March Madness games, there are plenty of positive events to reflect on as we gear up for April. A new month means a fresh start, and in Tampa Bay, it also means more sunshine, more events and more reasons to get out and enjoy what's ahead.

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News to Know

Grassroots organization hosts town hall about safety in Ybor following deadly crash last year: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone was at the meeting where Freund said he wants accountability and believes law enforcement should not pursue vehicles.



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone was at the meeting where Freund said he wants accountability and believes law enforcement should not pursue vehicles. Woman charged with DUI in Pinellas after crashing into trolley: A Land O’ Lakes woman was arrested on DUI charges in Pinellas County after hitting a trolley and trying to leave the scene, authorities said.

WFTS

A Land O’ Lakes woman was arrested on DUI charges in Pinellas County after hitting a trolley and trying to leave the scene, authorities said. 'My son had purpose': Parents speak out one year after 19-year-old's shooting death: In their first TV interview since Jones’s death, his parents are talking to Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey about their ongoing search for answers and accountability, and the pain that never fades.



In their first TV interview since Jones’s death, his parents are talking to Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey about their ongoing search for answers and accountability, and the pain that never fades. White House touts progress in Iran talks as Tehran denies direct negotiations: Speaking to reporters Sunday night, President Donald Trump said Iran is largely agreeing with a U.S. 15-point plan. Publicly, however, Iranian officials say there have been no direct negotiations with the United States, only proposals exchanged through intermediaries.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Quiet and warm start with most of us in the 60s. Meteorologist Ally Blake says highs surge today to near-record levels in the mid to upper 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake

Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts homestead continues after back-to-back wins

The Lightning are hosting their fifth game in a row at home after a successful weekend.

On Saturday, the Bolts secured a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in an Eastern Conference clash. On Sunday, the Bolts once again came out on top against the Nashville Predators, securing a 3-2 win.

The Bolts will look to keep this weekend's momentum going tonight when they host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Tuesday, March 31

Join your neighbors for collaborative sessions as a way to meet fellow community members and share your voice as a resident or worker.

When: 5 p.m. Where: West Riverfront at Oxford Exchange Cost: Free

Time for Zumba in the Park with Tampa Metropolitan YMCA!

When: 6 p.m. Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Cost: Free

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL matchup!

When: 7 p.m. Where: Benchmark International Arena Cost: $90



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.