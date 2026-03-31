Woman charged with DUI in Pinellas after crashing into trolley

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Land O’ Lakes woman was arrested on DUI charges in Pinellas County after hitting a trolley and trying to leave the scene, authorities said.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) arrested Ashley Reith, 37, on Saturday at about 9:15 p.m. after hitting the Jolly Trolley while driving a 2017 Jeep on South Gulfport Boulevard.

Reith’s Jeep became disabled just north of the crash site. She got out of the vehicle, and a witness identified her to a CPD police officer.

She told the officer that she was not driving the Jeep and that her car was parked farther north. But when she was asked to lock her vehicle with the key fob, the Jeep lit up, the affidavit stated.

In the Jeep, a three-gram bag of crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe were located on the driver's seat, the report stated. She told police that the drugs did not belong to her and that she was not driving the Jeep.

Reith was charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a detention facility after a glass pipe was found hidden in her clothing.

The crash caused $1,200 in damage to the trolley, the report stated.