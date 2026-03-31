'My son had purpose': Parents speak out one year after 19-year-old's shooting death

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — For many, a game of pickup basketball is a place to gather, compete, and have fun.

However, for Hillsborough County teen Brian Jones Jr., the court he loved is where he lost his life.

It’s been one year since Jones was shot and killed. Police quickly made an arrest, but for his parents, the case is far from over.

In their first TV interview since Jones’s death, his parents are talking to Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey about their ongoing search for answers and accountability, and the pain that never fades.

“That's just something that he wears sometimes in memory of Brian. So, it's just different pictures,” said Jessica Jones.

Pictures worn close to the heart. Memories frozen in time.

“I love this picture here because I told him. I said, you done caught your first big fish, so you got to kiss it. That's how he looked,” said Brian Jones Sr.

Smiles that never fade, even when everything else has changed.

“I put it up because I like to see his face. So that's the way of just seeing my son's face,” said Jessica.

In these snapshots, 19-year-old Brian Jones is still here. A son, a twin, and a big brother.

“They talk about their brother every day, every day,” said Jessica.

With his family on the basketball court, out in nature, where he felt most at peace.

“His thing was: enjoy the nature. So, he loved fishing,” said Brian Jones Sr.

Simple memories of moments you think you’ll have forever. Until one day they’re gone.

For the Jones family, that day was March 4, 2025. Brian left home to play a pickup basketball game at a neighborhood court in Carrollwood, but never returned home.

“It bothers me that that’s the place my son’s life was stolen,” said Brian Jones Sr.

Investigators say trash talk during that game escalated, and in an instant, everything changed. Brian was shot several times.

“I remember the doctor saying, Mrs. Jones, we did all we could, but. And when he said but, I just fell to the floor and just screamed out for my child because I knew what was coming behind that, but,” explained Jessica.

Brian did not survive, and now there are no new pictures. Only memories.

“It’s been really hard. It’s been different. I mean, nothing prepares you for losing your child, burying your child, or the aftermath,” said Jessica.

It’s a grief that never leaves, but questions remain unanswered.

“There is no answer. Why did this happen to BJ? Why did it happen to Brian? We don’t know. Like, there is no answer,” said Jessica.

But through the pain, a new purpose.

“I want the person that did this to my son to be held accountable to the fullest extent,” said Jessica.

A fight for justice, not just for Brian, but for every family facing the same loss.

“No family should go through anything like this, and no one should be able to get away with conducting this kind of violence,” said Brian Jones Sr.

And a promise that his name will live on.

“I'm gonna say my son’s name and I’m gonna make sure my son is remembered because he deserves that,” said Jessica.

Because for this family, pictures are more than memories. They are proof of a life that mattered.

"My son had purpose, and purpose never dies,” said Jessica.

The suspect in the case was arrested within 24 hours and is expected to go to trial later this year. Brian’s parents say they’ll be there continuing their fight for accountability and making sure their son’s story is never forgotten.

They've even started a foundation, turning their loss into a legacy. Find more information below.

Turning Loss into Legacy, Saving Our Sons and Daughters Foundation



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Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.

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. Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.