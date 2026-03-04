News to Know for March 4

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and if this cold weather has made you miss summer temperatures, you're in luck. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll see highs in the 80s this afternoon and throughout the weekend. With a possibility of afternoon showers today, it'll truly feel like summer in Tampa Bay.

News to Know

Winter Haven soldier among 6 killed in opening hours of war with Iran: The City of Winter Haven and Captain Cody A. Khork's family released statements.



St. Pete church members escape Israel with help from Tampa Bay nonprofit Grey Bull Rescue: Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez spoke with the two members of two St. Petersburg churches who were forced to shelter in bomb shelters and navigate road closures before a Tampa Bay nonprofit helped guide them to safety.



Today's Weather Outlook

Temperatures in the 60s this morning before a warm afternoon. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we may see some showers this afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A recent investigation reveals that pet microchips are only useful if the linked registration database is active and up to date. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises pet owners to have their vet scan their pet’s microchip and verify the registration details are current to ensure their pets can be found if lost.

Bolts losing streak continues

The Tampa Bay Lightning their third game in a row last night in a 5-1 matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Despite this, the Bolts are still sitting atop the Atlantic Division with 80 points.

The golden goal was scored by forward Nikita Kucherov, and the Bolts will look to rack up some more points and get back on track when they continue their road trip to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

The puck drops at the Canada Life Centre at 8 p.m.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

Free wrestling classes for kids in Tampa are taught by former state champion Patrick Spano. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly learned more about the free classes at Tampa's UACDC, which include headgear and wrestling shoes.

Things to Do this Wednesday, March 4

Sing along to country hits when the Eli Young Band and LANCO bring their Call You a Friend Tour to Tampa.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa Cost: $54

Chat about art and history over a cup of coffee during Coffee with a Curator at the Tampa Museum of Art.

When: 10:30 a.m. Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: Free

Taste a variety of meals from local vendors at the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta in downtown Tampa.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 241-, 263 E Madison St, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.