St. Pete church members escape Israel with help from Tampa Bay nonprofit Grey Bull Rescue

Thirty-four members of two St. Petersburg churches were forced into bomb shelters before Grey Bull Rescue helped guide them safely out of Israel amid escalating Middle East tensions.
ST. PETE, Fla. — Members of two St. Petersburg churches were forced to shelter in bomb shelters and navigate road closures before a Tampa Bay nonprofit helped guide them to safety.

Thirty-four members of Suncoast Cathedral and Glad Tidings Church — also known as GT Church — traveled to Israel to tour the Holy Land. The trip took a dangerous turn when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, escalating tensions in the region.

GT Church lead pastor Dr. Randy Helms said the group was at the Jordan River, preparing for a baptism service, when warning sirens sounded in the city of Tiberias.

"I'll tell you the truth, it is frightening," Helms said.

While concerned, he said everyone on his team remained calm.

"We heard a large blaring loudly throughout the city of Tiberias... We've been going through quite an ordeal — 17 or 18 different times while we were in Tiberias, the sirens sounded in the middle of the night, sounded in the middle of meals."

The group found themselves trying to escape a war zone as missiles flew overhead, forcing them to take shelter in bomb shelters.

"We know that there were missiles intercepted right over our heads during this time," Helms said.

With flight restrictions across the Middle East and road closures throughout Israel, the group had no way of leaving — until Tampa Bay-based nonprofit Grey Bull Rescue stepped in.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez has been in constant communication with the organization as they've helped save Americans in different places of conflict, from Venezuela to Mexico — and now the unfolding crisis in the Middle East.

Gutierrez spoke with the group over Zoom while they were on a bus trying to get out of Israel, with Grey Bull Rescue founder Bryan Stern right there guiding them to safety.

"If your passport looks like my passport, you don't have to wait to get help. Help comes right away," Stern said.

Stern said calls for help have been increasing, but this is not new territory for his team. Grey Bull Rescue has helped thousands of people out of Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran since 2023.

"So, we are no stranger to this part of the world the last couple of years, where the bad guys and the instability of the Middle East have kept us pretty busy," Stern said.

Grey Bull Rescue has many more missions planned, but the organization runs solely on donations. If you would like to support their mission or know someone who needs assistance, visit their website here.


