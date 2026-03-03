Nancy Guthrie case amplifies mental health toll for local family searching for missing grandfather

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It has been over a month since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing.

As the case continues to draw national attention, some local people have reached out to Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan, sharing the trauma of their own missing loved ones.

Another family lived that nightmare when their 87-year-old grandpa vanished two months ago. Waiting for any answers has been unbearable, but his family is holding on to hope with the help of a local nonprofit search team that refuses to give up.

“I have to think this Nancy Guthrie case constantly on the news, what does that do to your mental well-being?” asked Wendy Ryan, Tampa Bay 28 anchor.

“It's really, it's hard because just seeing another family, like going, just knowing how they feel is really hard,” said Elena Mita, Grandfather missing since December.

Mita’s Grandfather, Petro Kuqo, disappeared on Dec. 12 after walking out of his new apartment in Clearwater. Petro had just arrived from Greece, doesn’t speak English, and suffers from dementia.

“The last time I saw him, he, like, couldn't remember my name, and sometimes he'd get confused on where he was,” said Mita.

As his memory faded, so did his sense of direction. The morning he vanished, while everyone else was asleep, Petro made coffee and then walked out the door. He was wearing only his pajamas and did not have his cellphone, wallet, money, or ID.

“I think the hardest part is thinking, how he was feeling during that time. And like how scared he must have been. It's really hard,” said Mita.

The only video of Petro is of him slowly shuffling through the gated complex. His mobility is limited, sometimes he needs a walker, and somehow he just disappears.

Petro moved here with his wife, Kristina, and Mita said some days her grandma understands he’s gone.

“I think sometimes she realizes he's gone, and I hear her crying a lot, which is really hard,” explained Mita.

For Mita, the grief is constant, even in ordinary moments.

“You sort of like, feel guilty for just enjoying normal day-to-day things, knowing that he might not be okay. But I still have to, like, go to work and do these things. It can be really hard,” said Mita.

“We wanted to be able to go out here and still be effective and give back to the community somehow,” said Billy Lane.

Lane is a retired police detective and undercover investigator who founded “We Are the Essentials.” It is a nonprofit dedicated to helping families find missing loved ones. The team is made up of former law enforcement officers, military members, and private investigators, all volunteering their time to bring answers and closure.

“It doesn't make sense. He walked in a fence line inside of a gated area, and he just disappeared,” said Lane.

Ryan and her photographer recently joined the search team at the Pointe at Clearwater Complex on Oak Trail West, where Petro was last seen. This time, they brought cadaver dogs searching thick woods and brush behind the complex and a nearby dealership.

“Based on the area and search pattern, he should be in one of these wooded areas here, or even potentially at the end of the drive is another wooded area,” explained Lane.

Still, there was no sign of Petro, but there is no sign of surrender either.

“We're just trying to bring the family some answers, and we need the public's help to do that,” said Lane.

And for Mita, there will be no peace until they know.

“It's like this feeling that isn't gonna go away until you know what's happened,” said Mita.

If you have any information about Petro Kuqo, please call Largo Police at 727-587-6730.

You can also contact “We Are the Essentials” by clicking here.



