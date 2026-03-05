News to Know for March 5

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we’re gearing up for another busy weekend in Tampa Bay. With festivals, live entertainment and community events on the agenda, there’s no shortage of things to do, so consider this your friendly reminder to start planning your weekend.

News to Know

Jeffrey Epstein’s surprising Tampa Bay ties: Politicians, private flights and local victims: I-Team Investigator Adam Walser and photojournalist Randy Wright have been digging through the Epstein archive, where typing "Tampa" returns 1,296 hits. What emerges is disturbing, bizarre and, occasionally, downright weird.



Trader Joe's issues frozen food recall over glass contamination concerns: Grocery chain Trader Joe's has announced that several varieties of frozen foods may contain glass, and is encouraging customers not to consume the recalled products.

Costco alerts members of recall over possible presence of glass in product: Costco is alerting members about a voluntary recall of Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice due to potential glass in the product, per the recall notice.



Lake Placid man gets 14 years for DUI manslaughter that killed 16-year-old girl: A 45-year-old Lake Placid man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday after causing a head-on drunk driving crash in Lorida that killed a 16-year-old girl in 2025.



Today's Weather Outlook

Unseasonably hot before some afternoon showers and storms. Meteorologist Ally Blake breaks down which areas are most likely to see heavy rain.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A scam text falsely claiming to be from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles threatens recipients with license suspension to trick them into paying via a fraudulent link. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises never clicking suspicious links, withholding personal information, and reporting scam texts to law enforcement.

Susan Solves It: Driver’s License Scam

Things to Do this Thursday, March 5

Sip and support a cause at Pouring with Purpose, a benefit wine event hosted by Oliver Luxe Goods.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 500 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $150

Watch favorite Disney characters skate in Mickey’s Search Party during Disney On Ice.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $54

Learn the moves and practice your steps at line dancing lessons.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



