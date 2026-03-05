Lake Placid man gets 14 years for DUI manslaughter after killing 16-year-old female

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FLA. — A Lake Placid man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday after causing a head-on drunk driving crash in Lorida that killed a 16-year-old female in 2025.

Thomas Raulerson, 45, was found guilty of DUI manslaughter in Highlands County for the fatal crash that killed the 16-year-old Lake Placid victim on May 22, 2025.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Raulerson was drunk when he was driving a Ford F350 truck the westbound on U.S. Highway 98 at about 4 p.m. when he entered the eastbound lane.

The victim was driving a red Honda Civic eastbound when Raulerson hit her head-on, FHP officials said. She then swerved off the road and hit a construction barrel.

She died at the scene.

Raulerson's blood alcohol concentration was .464, over 5 times the legal limit, FHP officials said.

He also was sentenced to two years of probation for DUI property damage; had his license permanently revoked and must pay $2,492 in restitution.