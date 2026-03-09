News to Know for March 9

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and hopefully you remembered to set your alarm clock an hour forward after daylight saving time arrived this weekend. Even though we lost an hour of sleep, we can now look forward to the sun setting a little later and a little more evening sunshine across Tampa Bay.

News to Know

Where things stand after another weekend of war: Iran has named a son of its late supreme leader as his successor. U.S. President Donald Trump already had expressed disdain for Mojtaba Khamenei, calling him “unacceptable.”



The escalating war in Iran is hitting drivers right here in the Tampa Bay Area hard. Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit caught up with drivers in Lakeland who told her soaring gas prices are crushing their spring break plans.

With time running out, DeSantis revives push for AI protections focused on kids: Capital reporter Forrest Saunders's roundtable Friday, where DeSantis gathered parents, researchers, and state officials to warn that artificial intelligence tools can manipulate or harm young users without stronger safeguards.



City of St. Pete Beach officials said a van ended up fully submerged in the water at Blind Pass behind Mulligan's Plaza on Sunday evening.



Today's Weather Outlook

Morning fog before a warm afternoon. Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down this week's rain chances before our next cold front.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, November 18, 2024

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Many hotels and short-term rentals are not required to have carbon monoxide alarms, prompting a push for new laws and urging travelers to take precautions. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises asking if your hotel or rental has carbon monoxide alarms and packing your own portable detector if it doesn’t.

Carbon Monoxide Warning

Bolts break losing streak Saturday, but fall short Sunday

The Lightning ended its four-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, but unfortunately lost that momentum in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The intensity was high at the KeyBank Center, with six fights in the first period and two more in the second.

The Bolts fought hard until the end of the third but ultimately fell short in an 8-7 loss. Sunday's matchup was the first time since 1989 that a game saw 15 combined goals and 100 combined penalty minutes.

The Bolts will look to get back on track when they finally return home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Tuesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

Sloth on Spring Break! Rare animals to mingle with the public at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Dalu got to check out these meet-and-greets, which are included with admission during March hours.

Rare animals to mingle with public at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa

Things to Do this Monday, March 9

Play a game of bingo while matching the numbers to songs during Jukebox Bingo.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Learn bonsai techniques and work on your own tree while enjoying a brew at Bonsai & Brews.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $75

Test your knowledge on a variety of topics during Trivia in the Courtyard.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free



