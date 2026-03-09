Soaring gas prices disrupt spring break plans for Lakeland drivers

LAKELAND, Fla. — The escalating war in Iran is hitting drivers right here in the Tampa Bay Area hard. Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit caught up with drivers in Lakeland who told herthat soaring gas prices are crushing their spring break plans.

“These prices are ridiculous,” said Shanikka Anderson.

Drivers are coming to gas stations and are getting sticker shock.

“They skyrocketed over the last couple weeks,” said Hunter Cole.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.45. Jumping 48 cents from just a week ago and hitting the highest level since September 2024.

“I did not expect to come out and spend $60,” Anderson said.

Crude oil prices have climbed more than 35% since last week. It is the biggest weekly increase on record. All of this is happening because the Strait of Hormuz is at a standstill, leaving millions of barrels of oil stuck.

“It’s $2.69 in Pikeville, Kentucky, versus some other places we had to pay almost $4 a gallon,” said James

Sublett took a road trip from Kentucky to Lakeland to visit his daughter.

“I hadn't seen her in 23 years, and her wonderful husband. I don't care what the gas prices were. It was worth the trip,” Sublett said.

While other drivers said they will find other ways to get from point A to point B until prices are lower.

“Maybe turn to walking to stores since my apartment complex is close to conveniences and stuff. So yeah, maybe it’s a decent excuse to use my legs a little more,” Cole said.

And as families get ready for spring break, some told me they may be forced to stay home.

"Cutting back on some plans because it is so much. I had plans to travel but I'm not so sure now," Anderson said.

According to Gas Buddy, diesel surged 22 cents on Friday, the largest single-day increase on record.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

