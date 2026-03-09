Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Van found fully submerged in water in St. Pete Beach, driver rescued: Officials

City of St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — City of St. Pete Beach officials said a van ended up fully submerged in the water at Blind Pass behind Mulligan’s Plaza on Sunday evening.

Officials said emergency crews responded to reports of a white van that had entered the Intracoastal Waterway at around 8 p.m. on March 8.

The city said the vehicle was fully submerged and a rescue swimmer was deployed to help the driver, who was the only person in the van.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, per the report.

