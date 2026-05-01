News to Know for May 1

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we’ve officially said goodbye to April as we move into May. To celebrate the new month, May's full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will peak today at around 1 p.m. While it peaks in the afternoon, the moon will still look full at night, and for a few days after, so there are plenty of opportunities to admire it this weekend.

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News to Know

Hundreds gather at Tampa mosque to mourn USF student killed in double murder case: Hundreds gathered at the Islamic Society Tampa Bay Area mosque on Thursday to mourn 27-year-old Zamil Limon, one of two University of South Florida students killed in a double murder case.



Hundreds gathered at the Islamic Society Tampa Bay Area mosque on Thursday to mourn 27-year-old Zamil Limon, one of two University of South Florida students killed in a double murder case. Florida’s new congressional districts are almost law, next stop may be court: Lawmakers approved the DeSantis-backed redraw on Wednesday, sending the plan to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said Thursday he intends to sign it “as soon as I get it.” WFTS

Low water levels in ponds have families concerned about wildlife: A Brandon viewer reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick after noticing a significant drop in water levels in a neighborhood pond.



A Brandon viewer reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick after noticing a significant drop in water levels in a neighborhood pond. Congress, Trump administration clash over Iran war powers deadline: Top military leaders faced questions from lawmakers as the administration approaches what some in Congress say is the 60-day deadline on Friday.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temps in the 70s. Meteorologist Ally Blake says this weekend brings our best chance of rain as a cold front approaches from the west.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It:

A new report shows the average cost to raise a child to age 18 has climbed to $300,000, with childcare and housing among the biggest contributors. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises parents to budget early, track expenses closely, and plan for childcare and housing costs that can rise faster than inflation.

Susan Solves It: Rising Child Costs

Bolts look to force Game 7

Despite numerous attempted comebacks, Tampa Bay ultimately fell short in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Rookie Dominic James and Jake Guentzel were able to find the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Canadiens from walking away from Game 5 with a victory.

The Canadiens are leading the first-round playoff series 3-2, and the Bolts will need to secure a win in Game 6 to force a Game 7.

The quest for the cup continues at Centre Bank Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 6 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Daly Discoveries

Pizza Connection in Auburndale thrives on community love and delicious food

Things to Do this Friday, May 1

Browse a variety of local vendors offering goods and produce at Heights Local Market in Tampa.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Common Dialect Beerworks Cost: Free

See an array of watercraft and marine products on display at the Armature Works Boat Show in Tampa.

When: 12 p.m. Where: Armature Works at the Heights Cost: Free

Enjoy live music performances from different artists at Rock the Park in Tampa.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.