Low water levels in ponds have families concerned about wildlife

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — As the drought across the Tampa Bay region continues, residents in East Hillsborough County are starting to notice its impact on local wildlife.

A Brandon viewer reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick after noticing a significant drop in water levels in a neighborhood pond.

Jessica Kinser and her 9-year-old daughter visit the ponds several times a week to feed the fish.

Over the past few weeks, Kinser said she became worried as she watched the water level drop day after day.

Kinser said, “My concern is the ponds we have around here are all drying up and the amount of fish that are in them.”

9-year-old Savannah shares that worry.

“I just don’t like things dying in general and I don’t want the water to go down at all I just don’t want anything to happen to the fish,” Savannah Valmond said.

To find answers, Tampa Bay 28 brought the family concerns to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Officials say low water levels are an issue happening across the region due to the ongoing drought.

According to FWC, lower water levels force fish into smaller areas. When that is combined with rising water temperatures, it increases stress and raises a fish’s need for oxygen. Officials say those conditions can become deadly.

That possibly is what Kinser and her daughter are worried about.

“I think by Monday it’s all going to be gone. Dead fish everywhere and it’s not going to be a good sight. Me and my daughter have been coming down here for years feeding the fish,” Kinser said.

FWC encourages the public to report dead fish, fish abnormalities, or discolored water through its Fish Kill Hotline.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.