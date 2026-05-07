News to Know for May 7

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we're heading into another sunny day in the Tampa Bay area. Meteorologist Greg Dee says a sea breeze will keep coastal temperatures in the 80s, and while you may not be able to hit the beach today, the weekend is in sight, and we'll likely see similar conditions as we finish off the week.

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News to Know

Plant City quadruple murder investigation continues as no arrests have been made: Three days after a deadly shooting spree claimed the lives of two children, their mother, and grandmother, investigators in Plant City said there are still no arrests and no suspect information to release.



Three days after a deadly shooting spree claimed the lives of two children, their mother, and grandmother, investigators in Plant City said there are still no arrests and no suspect information to release. Closing arguments expected in the 2024 murder of Julio Foolio: State prosecutors rested their case in the murder trial of four men accused of the premeditated murder of 26-year-old rapper Charles Jones, also known as Julio Foolio.



WFTS

USF student Nahida Bristy remembered during emotional prayer service: Hundreds gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area mosque in Tampa to honor and pray for USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy.



Hundreds gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area mosque in Tampa to honor and pray for USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy. Jailed Tampa woman charged with threatening to 'run over' state attorney with car: PCSO: A Tampa woman was charged with threatening to kill an assistant state attorney with her car on May 5 while she was already incarcerated, authorities said.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temps in the 70s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the sea breeze will push in earlier today, keeping highs west of I-75 in the 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

May 7 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are exploiting CAPTCHA tools to install malware and steal personal information. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises avoiding unfamiliar CAPTCHA requests, updating devices regularly, and watching for red flags like unexpected commands.

Susan Solves It: Captcha Scams

Things to Do this Thursday, May 7

Laugh along with Finesse Mitchell and special guest Tisha Campbell in a live comedy show.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club Cost: $30

Explore exhibits and activities focused on air quality at the Environmental Protection Commission’s Clean Air Fair.

When: 11:30 a.m. Where: William F. Poe Plaza Cost: Free

Learn and practice dance moves at line dancing lessons led by an instructor.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Keel Farms Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.