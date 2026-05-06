Plant City quadruple murder investigation continues as no arrests have been made

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — Three days after a deadly shooting spree claimed the lives of two children, their mother, and grandmother, investigators in Plant City said there are still no arrests and no suspect information to release.

Police said the grandmother was found shot to death inside a home on North Burton Street early Sunday morning. Just a few blocks away, officers discovered the 4-month-old, 4-year-old, and 28-year-old mother all with gunshot wounds.

The children were found dead, and the mother was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

WFTS

Dan Smith said, "It is scary because this is such a quiet neighborhood."

As the investigation continues, neighbors tell Tampa Bay 28's Keely McCormick the loss has left the community shaken and grieving.

"It's a really bad thing a really bad thing. It shook up the neighborhood you can say that," Nicholas Cravero said.

On Wednesday, Keely McCormick was there as officers returned to the North Burton Street home where the grandmother was found. They pounded on the door, saying, "Plant City Police search warrant." They then entered without issue.

Neighbors said that was the home where the children lived. Smith is used to seeing the whole family out in the yard.

Smith said, "This bothers me because I knew them.... I mean it's just I don't know it's hard to wrap your mind around you know?"

Police have not released any more details despite our constant calls and questioning. They said they can not release more information because it is an ongoing and active investigation.

To help explain why information is sometimes limited in cases like this, we spoke to Dr. Rory G. Taylor. He is a police chief in North Carolina and police procedure expert. He said withholding details can be criticla to preserving the investigation.

Dr. Taylor said,"The reason police don't release a lot of information in a criminal investigation, even a homicide, is again they don't want to taint the jury pool, not give any information to suspect that he or she can use against them so it's an investigative process."

He said too much information can tip off the suspect, causing them to flee.

While investigators remain tight lipped they are asking for the publics help.

Anyone with surveillance footage or information that could help in the investigation is urged to contact Plant City Police.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.