Jailed Tampa woman charged with threatening to 'run over' state attorney with car: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A Tampa woman was charged with threatening to kill an assistant state attorney with her car on May 5 while she was already incarcerated, authorities said.

Melissa Allen, 40, was charged with threatening a public servant.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, on April 29, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) detective received information from a Pinellas County Jail inmate.

The inmate said she overheard Allen tell her boyfriend on the phone that she would “run over” the state attorney who prosecuted her on her violation of probation case.

The inmate said Allen was angry that she was sentenced to 11 days in jail, because of the violation, the affidavit stated.

On May 5, the PCSO detective interviewed Allen who admitted that if she saw the state attorney, she “would not stop,” the report noted.

She later apologized for making the comments and said, “it was a stupid statement,” according to the affidavit.

The detective informed the assistant state attorney, who feared that Allen would harm him, the report stated.