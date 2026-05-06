USF student Nahida Bristy remembered during emotional prayer service

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area mosque in Tampa to honor and pray for USF doctoral student Nahida Bristy, days after investigators officially identified her remains in a high-profile double murder case.

Friends, classmates, and members of Tampa Bay’s Bangladeshi community lined up shoulder to shoulder for a Janaza prayer service, remembering Bristy as kind, intelligent, and deeply respected.

Investigators say Bristy and fellow USF student Zamil Limon disappeared on April 16. Their remains were later found near the Howard Frankland Bridge in Hillsborough County.

Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, is now charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. Prosecutors have said the death penalty has not been ruled out.

Many who attended Wednesday’s service described it as an important spiritual step in the grieving process, allowing the community to come together in prayer before Bristy’s remains are returned to Bangladesh for burial.

“It’s unimaginable,” said Dr. Israt Jahan, who knew both victims through the Intercultural Performing Arts and Heritage group. “I cannot imagine that these two innocent people who have a big dream — they came here, and their dream was killed.”

Jahan described Bristy as compassionate, humble, and musically gifted.

Mohammed Uddin, who also knew Bristy, said the loss has shaken the community.

“She was like my daughter,” Uddin said. “She was very talented, not only educationally, and musically, very bright student. She came up here with a hope, with a dream."

USF says both Bristy and Limon will receive posthumous doctoral degrees during commencement ceremonies later this week.

The university also plans to place two empty chairs with graduation regalia on the arena floor in their honor.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.