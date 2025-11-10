News to Know for Nov. 10

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and residents across the Tampa Bay area are getting ready for a rare taste of winter. Tomorrow morning could bring record lows, a perfect excuse to break out your favorite sweater and order that new hot coffee drink you’ve been meaning to try. Thankfully, we can count on the Florida sunshine to stick around through the day, helping to warm things up after a chilly start.

News to Know

Ybor City residents demand safer streets after deadly crash kills 4 outside Bradley's on 7th: Community members said they want 7th Avenue closed to traffic after Saturday's tragedy.

Senate advances bipartisan deal to end shutdown after clearing key 60-vote hurdle: A bipartisan deal to end the government shutdown cleared a key hurdle in the Senate on Sunday night, receiving the 60 votes needed to move toward final passage.

Demings: 'I Want to Make Florida the Safest State in America': Florida's 2026 governor's race just got a new heavyweight. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is officially in.

Here's how flight cancellations are expected to expand over the next week: Flight anxiety is reaching new levels as an emergency order by the FAA mandated reductions due to the government shutdown.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says today will be sunny, windy and cool. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s and upper 50s all day and the air will be very dry before temperatures drop tomorrow.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Nov 10 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A recent study found more kids are being injured in crashes and accidents involving golf carts. The study found it's increasingly a problem in residential areas where golf cart use is growing. We look at doctors' advice calling for changes to help protect kids.

Susan Solves It: GOLF CART INJURIES ON RISE

Bolts back on track

Brandon Hagel found the back of the net in the third period, lifting the Bolts to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Jake Guentzel added a goal and an assist, while Emil Lilleberg netted his first goal of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots as Tampa Bay notched its seventh win in the last eight games.

The Bolts stay on home ice as they prepare to host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Daly Discoveries

Ruskin's Hot Tomato serves up big chicken cutlet sandwiches and bigger community love. Good Morning Tampa Bay will bring its "Community Show" live to Ruskin this Friday.

Ruskin's Hot Tomato serves up big chicken cutlet sandwiches and bigger community love

Things to Do this Monday, Nov. 10

Strengthen your body and mind with an energizing pilates session surrounded by the beauty of the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Step onto the floor and learn lively line-dancing moves in a fun, welcoming backyard setting.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Create your own bonsai tree with expert guidance while sipping craft beer and fruit wine at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $75



