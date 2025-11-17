News to Know for Nov. 17

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and Tampa Bay is easing back into the week after a busy weekend of games and fall events. After last week’s cold weather, we’re finally warming back up with sunny afternoon skies and highs in the 80s. Let’s hope this warm weather holds out until Thanksgiving, so your out-of-state guests can get a break from the winter.

News to Know

Tampa community rallies to support Ybor Crash victims with fundraiser: Performer Melissa Romanaux, known as Mister E, donated her time to the cause. She told reporter Annette Gutierrez she donated her time because it "could've been any one of us."

Mark Schiefelbein/AP FILE - Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speaks as FBI Director Kash Patel appears before the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files: President Donald Trump said House Republicans should vote to release the files in the Jeffrey Epstein case, a startling reversal after previously fighting the proposal.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a few scattered clouds this morning with temperatures in the 60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon as temperatures warm back up and highs stay in the 80s across the area.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Travel insurance can help recover costs from canceled trips, but delays and strict documentation requirements can leave travelers waiting months for reimbursement. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking policy details before buying, documenting medical cancellations in writing, submitting all required paperwork promptly, and saving copies for your records.

Lightning's weekend recap

The Bolts had a busy weekend with back-to-back games. On Saturday, the team faced the Florida Panthers and came away with a 3–1 win. On Sunday, the Bolts returned to Tampa Bay to host the Vancouver Canucks, but fell 6–2 after a rough third period.

The team will look to bounce back tomorrow night when they stay on home ice to take on the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m., hoping to reset the momentum and pull out a win at Benchmark International Arena.

Coverage for Monday starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, Nov. 17

Experience the inspiring life and legacy of Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel through a powerful theatrical production.

When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14

Push your limits with an energizing high-intensity interval training session surrounded by fresh air and nature in the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 11595 Fountainhead Dr, Tampa Cost: $45



