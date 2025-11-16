Venezuelan woman chooses to leave Tampa after Temporary Protected Status expires

TAMPA, Fla. — A Venezuelan immigrant who has called Tampa home for 11 years is preparing to leave the United States after her Temporary Protected Status expired earlier this month — choosing to leave voluntarily rather than risk deportation.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, arrived in the U.S. in 2014 at age 27 and claimed political asylum. She had been living under TPS until November 7, when her legal status expired.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Venezuela no longer meets the conditions for its designation for TPS.

"I have been living here for 11 years, and I love the United States," she said.

During her time in Tampa, she became a licensed esthetician, built a successful beauty business, purchased a home and car, and established deep roots in the community. Now she faces the difficult decision to sell everything and start over.

"Now I have to come back to Venezuela and start again you know, in my 40s," she said. "But I'm faithful. I trust in God and I'm not going to stay here illegal because I don't deserve this."

The decision comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement has intensified operations across the country. This week alone, ICE arrested 230 people in Florida, many of whom officials said were violent criminals.

"My heart is so broken because I have to say goodbye to my clients and my life here, it's hard," she said.

The woman expressed fear about both staying in the U.S. without legal status and returning to Venezuela, but said she refuses to remain in the country illegally.

"I'm afraid to come back to my country and I'm afraid to have eyes, when I'm driving or something. And I feel like we don't deserve this," she said.

She questioned the immigration enforcement approach, particularly regarding immigrants who contribute to their communities.

"I agree with this government yes - remove people like, you know, like do a criminal thing, okay it's fine. But people are working here, legal, like paying taxes, giving job to other person and you know like improve the economy. Why? I don't, you know, I don't understand," she said.

Despite her disappointment, she remains firm in her decision to leave voluntarily.

"I feel sad because I never thought United States can be like this," she said. "I can't be illegal here - this is not an option for me."

The woman is now in the process of transferring her business, settling her affairs, and paying her taxes before departing for Venezuela. While she faces an uncertain future in her home country, she is choosing to leave with dignity.



