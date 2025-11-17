Tampa community rallies to support Ybor Crash victims with Fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa community came together at a local nightclub to raise money for victims and survivors of last week's deadly crash in Ybor that killed four people and injured more than a dozen others.

More than 100 people filled the Disco Pony nightclub for a Draq Quen Bingo fundraiser hosted by Southern Belle Charities to support those affected by the tragedy. The event featured 25 drag performers, and dozens of raffle prizes including liquor, coolers, gift cards, and excursions.

"This is near and dear to my heart. I have a lot of friends who work in Ybor as a bartender myself. One of my good friends was bartending that night," said Ashley Williams, a local supporter who attended the event.

The organization set aside four funeral-style floral arrangements to donate to the families who lost loved ones in the crash.

"If you were here, your core was likely shaken by the fact that people's lives were lost for doing nothing but sitting at a table, and for walking on a sidewalk," said Michael Richardson, president and CEO of Southern Belle Charities.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor attended the fundraiser to show her support.

"It makes me feel good. This is Tampa, I couldn't be more proud of our city," Castor said. "And we have a lot to celebrate here but we come together when there's issues to address as well."

The mayor noted that some victims remain hospitalized and fighting for their lives following the crash.

"They're struggling - the ones that were injured physically. But also, sometime the emotional trauma can be just as bad," Castor said.

Performer Melissa Romanaux, known as Mister E, donated her time to the cause.

"My time is donated, and I wanted to do this because this is our community. And it could have been any one of us - it could have been me….And some of my friends lost someone they knew, and I want to be here to help," Romanaux said.

Organizers said all proceeds from the event will go toward victims and survivors to help cover expenses ranging from funerals to medical care.

"I can't imagine what they're going through - I have no idea but I can be here in any way I can," Romanaux said.

Williams emphasized how the community is processing the tragedy together.

"We're coping as a community," Williams said.

Information about survivors' GoFundMe pages can be found here.



