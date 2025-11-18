News to Know for Nov. 18

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 18, and on this day in 1928, “Steamboat Willie” made its debut at the Colony Theater in New York. The short film not only introduced Mickey Mouse to the world, but it also became the first cartoon to feature synchronized sound, a moment that changed animation forever and eventually helped shape the magic that draws millions to Walt Disney World here in Florida.

News to Know

Activists demand answers as Tampa Police investigates fatal shooting of beloved DJ: Monday night, some of his friends gathered for a press conference outside Tampa Police headquarters and urged police to release more information about the shooter.

Residents in South St. Pete experience difficulty accessing grocery stores: People in South St. Pete are asking for more access to food, residents tell Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton grocery stores are few and far between.

Applications for City of Tampa's $2 million hurricane assistance program for homeowners now open: The City of Tampa has launched a new $2 million Homeowner Hurricane Assistance Program. Officials tell reporter Jada Williams that the City is looking to help people who they couldn't fund the first time.



NPR can use federal funds while lawsuit against Trump's public media cuts continues: In a new settlement, NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting agreed that an executive order restricting funding won't be enforced "unless ordered by a court."



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect temperatures in the 50s and low 60s this morning with some areas of patchy fog. Afternoon temperatures will warm up to the low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Nov 18, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

With concert ticket prices soaring, financial experts warn that buy now pay later loans may carry hidden risks, added fees, and potential credit impacts. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing loan terms carefully, budgeting for concerts in advance, and understanding how buy now pay later accounts may affect your credit before committing.

Susan Solves It: Concert Loan Risks

Bolts on home ice again

The Bolts will look to bounce back from Sunday’s loss tonight when they host the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. in Benchmark International Arena. Tampa Bay is heading into a tight matchup and will try to regain momentum early on home ice with another high-energy crowd behind them.

Coverage for Monday starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

Merry Market in the Mall at Clearwater's Countryside Mall features 80-plus local vendors. Open 7 days a week, the Merry Market is a fun, festive way to shop and support local.

Merry Market in the Mall at Clearwater's Countryside Mall features 80-plus local vendors

Things to Do this Tuesday, Nov. 18

Savor an authentic multi-course Spanish dinner featuring the culinary artistry of Café Gala.

When: 7 p.m. Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: $250

Move to the rhythm with an energetic Zumba workout surrounded by the fresh air of the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Test your knowledge and compete with friends in a lively trivia night at Bubba’s 33.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 2580 S Falkenburg Rd, Tampa Cost: Free



