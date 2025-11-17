Applications for City of Tampa's $2 million hurricane assistance program for homeowners now open

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa has launched a new $2 million Homeowner Hurricane Assistance Program (HHAP) to help residents repair damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The program provides up to $30,000 in direct financial assistance to homeowners who need to make repairs or seek reimbursement for work already completed. City Council approved the funding in partnership with Mayor Jane Castor using unspent general funds from the previous budget.

"We knew that we had so many families that were impacted that really needed assistance," said Abby Feely, administrator of development and economic opportunity. "We really were looking at who were the people who we couldn't fund the first time."

The new program addresses gaps left by Tampa's earlier Hurricane Disaster Assistance Program, which used restrictive state SHIP funds. The original program had strict income limitations and only provided reimbursements, not funding for ongoing repairs.

Applications opened Monday, and by 11 a.m., the city had received approximately 77 applications. Residents can apply online or call the housing hotline at 813-307-5555, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city will prioritize applications from zip codes 33605, 33612 and 33616, which sustained the most damage during the storms. Officials will cross-reference applications with Crisis Track software to verify storm damage.

To qualify, applicants must be Tampa homeowners with homestead status and current mortgages. The program serves households earning up to 140% of Area Median Income plus 10% - approximately $160,622 for a family of four.

"We don't want to discourage anyone who might have a question or want to know if they could either get reimbursed for a repair that they've already made, or if they need assistance still making a repair," Feely said.

Households that previously received assistance from Tampa's HHAP program are not eligible for the new program.

You can apply here. More information can be found here.



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure.

