News to Know for Nov. 20

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we’re officially one week out from Thanksgiving. Around Tampa Bay, that means full calendars and plenty going on, with some pretty nice weather to enjoy along the way. In meteorologist Ally Blake’s words, today will be “gorgeous,” so it’s the perfect chance to get outside before the holiday rush sets in.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

What's next now that Trump has signed bill releasing the Epstein files: Now that the bill has been signed by the president, there's a 30-day countdown for the Justice Department to produce what's commonly known as the Epstein files.

Now that the bill has been signed by the president, there's a 30-day countdown for the Justice Department to produce what's commonly known as the Epstein files. Family claims Florida repairman left them with orange, undrinkable water: A Pasco County family tells investigative reporter Susan El Khoury their attempt to upgrade their water softener system left them with orange water flowing from their taps.

WFTS

'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene: No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker tells reporter Chad Mills he still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.

No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker tells reporter Chad Mills he still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home. Deputy's heroic rescue saves family from devastating house fire in Weeki Wachee: Deputy Tyler Ferro told reporter Annette Gutierrez he acted on instinct when he saw a man screaming that his mother was still inside the burning home.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a quiet morning with temperatures in the 60s and some patchy fog. Abundant sunshine and highs in the 80s are on tap from now into the weekend as high pressure leaves us nice and dry.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Thursday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts at home for the third game in a row

The Lightning have alternated wins and losses over their last five games and are coming off a 5-1 win against New Jersey on Tuesday night.

This is the first time the two teams have faced off this season, and fans will have their eyes on Bolts center Jake Guentzel, who just snagged his 8th career regular-season hat trick, and Oilers star Connor McDavid, who has 9 goals and 21 assists in his first 21 games played this season.

Playing at Benchmark International Arena for the third game in a row, the Bolts (10-7-2) will take on the Edmonton Oilers (9-8-4) tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Daly Discoveries

Lorelei Infusions in Brooksville mixes ice cream, boozy spirits, and mermaids for a fun experience. Owners include a former Weeki Wachee mermaid and a famous ice-cream family.

Lorelei Infusions in Brooksville has ice cream, boozy spirits and mermaids

Things to Do this Thursday, Nov. 20

Explore how art, medicine, and therapy come together to inspire healing and creativity.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1630 E. 7th Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Discover Tampa’s rich cigar-making history and its impact on shaping the city’s industry.

When: 2 p.m. Where: 801 Water St, Tampa Cost: $18.95

Decorate festive cookies with seasonal designs to celebrate gratitude and sweet traditions.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $65



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.