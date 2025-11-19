Lightning host Oilers in first meeting of the season

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning have alternated wins and losses over their last five games. Tampa Bay’s coming off a 5-1 win against New Jersey on Tuesday night. Bolts center Jake Guentzel recorded his 8th career regular season hat trick — 10th overall.
Defenseman Darren Raddysh tallied a goal and two assists, while Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 31 Devils shots.
Oilers star Connor McDavid has 9 goals and 21 assists in his first 21 games played this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-2)
vs.
Edmonton Oilers (9-8-4)
Date: Thursday, Nov. 19
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Benchmark International Arena
