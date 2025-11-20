'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.

He maintains his yard as best he can, but others are overgrown and largely untouched more than a year after the storm.

Some homeowners never returned. Others still don't know where to start. Other homes were sold to investment companies that are not maintaining the properties.

“It’s getting to be a problem,” Baker said. “There’s only 52% of Treasure Island inhabited at the moment. The others are living elsewhere or selling or something.”

WFTS

It’s not just an ugly problem. It’s one he and others say is attracting rats and snakes.

During a Tuesday night workshop, other residents echo Baker’s concerns. Sarah Pennington said investor-owned homes are a particular problem.

“We have several homes in a row, all purchased by investors, and they’re not taking care of the houses at all,” she said.

Overall, the city estimates there are more than 200 yards with overgrown lawns.

In response, the city is moving forward with a proposed ordinance. The plan, if approved, would add a new staff member to enforce a new set of rules.

Under the draft plan:

Residents would receive a courtesy notice when grass reaches six inches

The grass would be considered a public nuisance when it reaches ten inches

If the property isn’t maintained within 14 days of a formal notice, the city could mow the lawn

Owners would be billed for the cost, plus a $100 administrative fee

If the bill isn’t paid within 10 days, the city could place a lien on the property

“Our goal is to not become the Treasure Island lawn service,” explained City Manager Charlie Van Zant.

Instead, city leaders like Van Zant Commissioner Chris Clark hope the ordinance’s consequences will compel compliance.

“Hopefully it will spur people to just do it on their own, and we don’t have to go do it for them,” Clark said. “It’s become a health hazard.”

WFTS

Baker agrees.

“Implementation-wise? As long as there’s a warning system, it seems fair,” he said.

He’s ready for the reminders of Helene to finally fade.

During a Tuesday workshop, city commissioners gave Van Zant and city staff members the green light to move forward with the proposal.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.