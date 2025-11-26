News to Know for Nov. 26

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and not only is Thanksgiving bringing your relatives to town, it’s also bringing a cold front. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the weather will start to turn overnight as the front moves through, so now would be a good time to pull those winter jackets out of the back of your closet, with cooler temperatures sticking around through the weekend.

News to Know

After Clearwater rescue, expert urges boaters to get gear that could save their lives: Capt. Randy Lopez, former marine patrol officer and current boating instructor, told reporter Chad Mills why basic equipment is crucial in situations like the one that unfolded this week.

Capt. Randy Lopez, former marine patrol officer and current boating instructor, told reporter Chad Mills why basic equipment is crucial in situations like the one that unfolded this week. Has air travel recovered in time for the Thanksgiving rush? Officials say yes: After the federal government shutdown, TSA agents are getting paid again and expecting to screen more than 17 million passengers over the next week. Wilfredo Lee/AP FILE - Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee,File)

Death of Florida teenager on Carnival cruise ship ruled a homicide: Anna Kepner's cause of death was “mechanical asphyxia," according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by ABC News.

Anna Kepner's cause of death was “mechanical asphyxia," according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by ABC News. Seminole Heights business owner says thief stole tips and money: Business owner Mark Birkin told reporter Julie Salomone typically they do not leave cash in the register overnight, but they were on vacation the days before the break-in.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee expects some patchy fog this morning and temperatures in the 60s. We'll hit the low 80s before noon today and stay in the 80s through 5 p.m. The weather begins to turn overnight as a cold front moves by.

Susan Solves It

A new Bankrate survey shows fewer Americans plan to travel for the holidays this year due to inflation, rising interest rates, and higher debt, with younger adults, low-income families, and parents among the most affected. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises using reward points or miles to offset travel costs and avoiding carrying a credit card balance to prevent holiday trip expenses from lingering into the new year.

Bolts look to continue their win streak

Tampa Bay (13-7-2) is staying home again tonight to host the Calgary Flames (8-13-3) at Benchmark International Arena. After a 1-4-2 start to the season, the Lightning have taken over first place in the Atlantic Division.

They've won the past four games and 12 of 15 overall, and with the Flames on a three-game winning streak, both teams will be looking to get points on the board early when the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Nov. 26

Explore a festive winter wonderland with ice skating, holiday treats, and local shopping in the heart of Tampa.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: $17

Spend fall break making new friends and experiencing fun, hands-on activities designed for kids of all ages.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa Cost: $20

Relax and create with a cozy sewing session where you can craft unique pieces and enjoy a laid-back atmosphere.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



