The Lightning look to continue their win streak against the Calgary Flames

TAMPA, Fla. — After a 1-4-2 start to the season, the Lightning have taken over first place in the Atlantic Division.

They've won four straight games and 12 of 15 overall. Tampa Bay's coming off a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

It was goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy's first shutout of the season. His personal win streak sits at four. Forward Brandon Hagel has continued his hot streak with four goals and three assists in his last two contests.

Calgary's on a three-game winning streak after a slow start to their 2025 campaign.

The Lightning (13-7-2) host the Calgary Flames (8-13-3) on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.