News to Know for Oct. 1

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today marks the first day of October, and the cooler morning air paired with a north breeze makes it feel like fall has finally arrived. The Rays are stepping into the new month with new ownership, as the Patrick Zalupski-led group officially completed their purchase of the team yesterday, ushering in a new chapter for Tampa Bay baseball and the Tampa Bay sports scene.

News to Know

Government shutdown threatens women, young children who rely on food assistance: The impact of a federal funding lapse is wide-ranging, including disruptions to food assistance for families.

The impact of a federal funding lapse is wide-ranging, including disruptions to food assistance for families. Threat at Jewish Congregation of Venice deemed 'swatting' hoax: According to ABC, a rash of swatting and bomb scares was sweeping the nation on Tuesday, according to a law enforcement source briefed on the situation.

WFTS

According to ABC, a rash of swatting and bomb scares was sweeping the nation on Tuesday, according to a law enforcement source briefed on the situation. Questions arise over the government shutdown's potential impacts on travel: On Tuesday at Tampa International Airport, dozens of passengers made their way through the main terminal.

On Tuesday at Tampa International Airport, dozens of passengers made their way through the main terminal. Trump Presidential Library planned for downtown Miami: Florida leaders have voted to bring the nation’s first Donald Trump Presidential Library to downtown Miami, but the project is already sparking backlash, with critics warning it could also include a Trump-branded hotel.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 9:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're starting with more comfortable conditions today. The humidity is slightly lower, and there is a pleasant north breeze. Combine this with temperatures in the low and mid-70s, and there is definitely a nice feel out this morning.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather with Greg Dee Oct 1, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It:

Rising annual fees on premium credit cards are prompting consumers to weigh the benefits against the costs before making a commitment. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing reward benefits to actual usage and ensuring the math works in your favor.

Susan Solves It: Premium credit cards are getting pricer, are the perks worth it?

Things to Do this Wednesday, Oct. 1

Create and connect at Sew Chill, where you can learn the basics of sewing or tackle fun projects in a welcoming and supportive environment.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Celebrate together at Family Day with live music, games, face painting, and plenty of fun for all ages.

When: 1 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa Cost: Free

Learn the basics of bonsai while enjoying brews at Yuengling Draft Haus.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 North 30th Street, Tampa Cost: $75



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.