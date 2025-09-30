Officials respond to reported threat at Jewish Congregation of Venice

VENICE, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a reported threat at the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Auburn Road, according to a City of Venice spokesperson.

Venice police were notified about the Jewish Congregation of Venice receiving phone calls threatening to "kill everyone."

According to officials, it is a serious threat as an investigation is ongoing.

There are no reported injuries, and there is no suspect at this time, according to officials.

The scene is active, and officials ask commuters and residents to avoid the area.

The Venice Police Department, Venice Fire Rescue, and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are the agencies responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.