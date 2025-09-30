Government shutdown threatens women, young children who rely on food assistance

TAMPA, Fla. — The impact of a federal funding lapse is wide-ranging, including disruptions to food assistance for families.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC is a lifeline for mothers and young children across the country. The federally funded program provides healthy foods, breastfeeding support and nutrition counseling to low-income families.

A government shutdown threatens women and their young children who rely on programs like WIC.

“I have grandkids, I have nieces. It’s going to affect a lot of people not just my family members, but people in general because they’re already struggling,” said Sharon Bostick.

Officials say WIC is on track to run out of funding if the shutdown lasts longer than a week. If that happens, states are expected to stop providing assistance to new applicants almost immediately.

“The children shouldn’t have to suffer because of what the government or state is doing. I think the children are really going to suffer,” Bostick said.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would continue during a shutdown as it is considered mandatory spending. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture would only be authorized to send out benefits for 30 days after a shutdown begins, meaning a prolonged shutdown could impact the program.

Recipients like Lucy Estrella are nervous because she is already having to stretch the little benefits she receives.

“I’m learning to cut it down some. Eat little or just a handful like they’ve always said. And save it for the next meal because you don't know where your next meal is coming,” Estrella said.

This looming shutdown comes at a tough time for the U.S. economy, with a weakening job market and inflation on the rise. However, economists say while the government plays a big part in the economy, history shows that shutdowns don’t cause long-term damage.

“The effects will be minimal on the economy. There may be some slow down. Since 1981 we’ve had 14 government shutdowns,” said Randall Holcombe, professor of economics at Florida State University.

A shutdown means millions of federal employees would go without pay, so Feeding Tampa Bay is preparing to step in to fill the gap.

“Our role and goal is to make sure we find out who they are, where they are and how do we get resources to them. So, food programs and benefits services that we can connect them to,” said Thomas Mantz, CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay.



