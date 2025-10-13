News to Know for Oct. 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and after a packed weekend of sports and Halloween-themed festivals, it’s time to kick off the work week once again. The good news? After a weekend of some of the coolest mornings Tampa Bay has seen in months, it looks like it’ll continue to feel like a Florida fall throughout the week. Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and those crisp mornings that make it just a little easier to get out the door.

News to Know

Government shutdown raises concerns for military families across the country: Ron Malloy retired from the United States Navy last year after 33 years of service. His wife, Suzy, works for the Blue Star Families Tampa Bay chapter.

As Hillsborough County tops Florida in book bans, local group joins national effort in Ybor City: Bookends: Literature & Libations bookstore, a local mobile bookstore, held a book ban event at the Gasparilla Distillery and Cocktail Bar,

WFTS

Tampa nonprofit collects 247 pounds of trash at Picnic Island Beach cleanup: Sunday morning, over 200 pounds of trash were picked up along Picnic Island Beach.

Lithium-ion batteries can spark holiday travel hazards if not packed safely: Experts advise keeping rechargeable batteries out of checked bags when flying.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says fall weather will continue into today, with some places starting off with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Oct 13 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolt's first weekend back recap

The Bolts pushed back against the New Jersey Devils’ quick start on Saturday, and while they managed to close the gap heading into the third period with goals from Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh, they ultimately came up short, falling 5–3 at home.

Luckily, they’ll be back in action tonight as they hit the road to take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, looking to bounce back and pick up their first road win of the season.

Coverage for Monday night starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, Oct. 13

Learn how to create your own bonsai tree with expert instructors.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $75

Go play Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 25202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Take a free HIIT workout class at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: FREE



