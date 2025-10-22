News to Know for Oct. 22

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Oct. 22, and on this exact date in 1968, Apollo 7 returned safely from Earth’s orbit, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean. It was the first crewed Apollo mission, launching from Florida and marking a key step toward the moon landing less than a year later. It’s a reminder that some of the biggest moments in history have started only a two-hour drive from Tampa Bay.

News to Know

Pinellas County Schools considers new AI technology to protect students and staff: Safety is the number one priority for Pinellas County Schools and a new pilot program could protect students and staff even more.

Safety is the number one priority for Pinellas County Schools and a new pilot program could protect students and staff even more. Metropolitan Ministries’ Pasco expansion offers new programs to keep families off the streets: Leona Wells, managing director of the Pasco campus, says the expansion addresses multiple barriers families face, including access to childcare. WFTS

Father and son lose everything in a house fire in Seminole Heights: Rhodes said he received a call that his home was on fire around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Rhodes said he received a call that his home was on fire around 5 a.m. on Thursday. Florida Poly partners with tech firm to launch student-run cybersecurity hub: Oscar Lin is gaining real-world experience in detecting and defending against cyber threats.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a mild and foggy start with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Partly cloudy skies will take over this afternoon as highs approach the mid-to-upper 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Google faces a $425 million settlement for allegedly tracking and using user data despite privacy settings being turned off. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises users to regularly review and adjust app and account privacy settings to ensure their data is protected.

Susan Solves It: Google Privacy Settlement

Daly Discoveries

Discover two hidden gems in Plant City: Whistle Stop Eatery and Plant City Comic Cafe. Good Morning Tampa Bay will be live in Plant City starting Friday at 6 a.m.

Discover 2 Plant City hidden gems: Whistle Stop Eatery and Plant City Comic Cafe

Things to Do this Wednesday, Oct. 22

Bring your lawn chair and blanket to enjoy an outdoor double feature of Halloweentown and Scream under the stars.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Sing along to every era of the Jonas Brothers’ career with special guests The All-American Rejects in a night packed with hits and nostalgia.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $34

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with live performances, interactive fun, costume contests, and appearances by original cast members.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $86



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.