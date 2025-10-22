Father and son lose everything in a house fire in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. — A father and son lost everything after their home caught on fire in Seminole Heights last week.

Brian Rhodes and his five-year-old son were not home at the time.

Rhodes said he received a call that his home was on fire around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

"I pulled up and it was still on fire, a lot of hot spots, and they were almost done putting it out, the fire was still coming out the window, you could feel the heat," he said.

Rhodes said his dog, Ivy, did not make it out alive.

"My son's best friend. They did everything together. It was like if my son went outside, the dog went outside. If my son went outside, the dog went outside. They went on walks together, they had a great bond," he said.

Rhodes said he has rented the home in Seminole Heights for the past three years. He said he lost irreplaceable items like baby photos and his mother's ashes.

He said his son also lost everything.

"Things that really mattered to him. He lost his blanket that he's had since he was six months old. He lost his PlayStation, every stuffed animal. He even had one with my dad's voice in it after he passed away, pictures of my mom, we lost my mother's ashes," said Rhodes.

Carlie Edwards is the General Manager at Advanced Arborist LLC. She works with Rhodes.

Edwards started a GoFundMe page and an Amazon Wish List.

"I mean, Kingsley is five years old, and he just lost all of his toys. He has a birthday coming up. He's turning six on Halloween, so we're going to try to do what we can to make his birthday extra special," said Edwards.

Rhodes said he is grateful for the community's support.

"It means a lot to me. It shows me that people care, and I'm not alone in all of this. It means the world to me, and it's helping out a lot," he said.

Firefighters have not released the cause of the fire.



