PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County School District is considering a new technology that could further protect your children and it uses AI features.

"We want to do as much as we can to ensure that they are going to school and coming home every afternoon," said Sean Jowell, Pinellas County Schools Director of Safety and Security.

Watch full report from Casey Albritton

Pinellas County Schools considers new AI technology to protect students and staff

Safety is the number one priority for Pinellas County Schools and a new pilot program could protect students and staff even more.

"A lot of the community are used to this…whether its the airport, Disney Springs, a lot of the large venues through out the state use very similar technology," said Jowell.

It's a new technology that scans students and staff as they enter buildings and uses AI features to identify if someone is carrying a dangerous weapon.

"I think the alert capability, the sensitivity of these particular technologies are much more advanced, and not only able to pick up on specific objects, but actually identify where they are at," said Jowell.

At a district workshop Tuesday morning, board members and security leaders discussed how the new technology is already being used in Manatee and Sarasota school districts.

Security leaders said the new technology is subtle and will barely be noticeable as students and staff enter buildings.

If the technology flags someone, they will be pulled aside and checked.

Some school board members had some concerns about the technology.

"But I don't want having these at one or two entrances to give a false sense of security, that would lead to some kind of complacency about the rest of the perimeter," said Laura Hine, Pinellas County School Board member.

Others were in full support.

"When children, people are being shot down at schools within a month of school starting, I think we need to consider any and all options that are available," said Caprice Edmond, Pinellas School Board member.

Security leaders said that the technology could be tested at large district events in meetings over the next couple of months, and could be placed in certain schools for a pilot program starting next spring.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

