News to Know for Oct. 24

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Plant City this morning as part of our biweekly community show. It's a small town with deep roots in agriculture, and we checked out local farms, spoke with small business owners and stopped at a winery that started as a blueberry nursery. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay—who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

News to Know

Shutdown and shut out: A Tampa farm locked out of SNAP EBT can’t contact USDA: At the end of September, just days before the federal government couldn’t pass a bipartisan budget, Sweetwater Organic Community Farm started getting an error while tying to process customer transactions in their SNAP EBT system.

Tropical Storm Melissa expected to bring life-threatening flooding to Jamaica: A Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm has been issued for the southern peninsula of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince, and Jamaica. WFTS

Tampa rolling out virtual inspections for homeowners and contractors: He’s an electrician for Mr. Electric of Tampa Bay, and in a long day’s work, the inspection process can be time-consuming.

Parents worry beloved Clearwater after-school program could lose its heart: For years, the Clearwater Neighborhood Family Center has been more than just an after-school program for families in the city's North Greenwood neighborhood. It's been a second home.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says it will feel nice and cool this morning, with temperatures in the 60s in most areas. Temperatures will warm to the high 80s in the afternoon, and humidity will remain low today and into the weekend.

Lightning looking for a jolt after 3-2 loss

Last night, the Bolts battled it out until the final minutes but came up short against the Chicago Blackhawks. Ryan McDonagh notched a goal and an assist, Jake Guentzel added one of his own, and Nikita Kucherov tallied two assists.

The Lightning will look to bounce back this weekend with back-to-back home games, taking on the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Sunday’s matchup will also mark the second theme night of the season at Benchmark International Arena as the Bolts host 2025 Noche Latina

Noche Latina Pregame festivities on Ford Thunder Alley:



Salsa dance lessons with Street Laced Marketing & Promotions dancers

Ball hockey setup with Lightning Community Hockey and the Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association

Live music from local Latina band Cuban Son

Live art by Tampa artist Carlos Pons

Coverage for Saturday starts at 4:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Friday, Oct. 24

Friday Movie Nights at the Patch

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 6111 N Central Ave., Tampa Cost: FREE



Steve Aoki and Rick Ross Live

When: 4 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa Cost: $65

Phantom of the Opera

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St., Tampa Cost: $12



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.