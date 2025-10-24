Donato scores 2 more goals as the Blackhawks beat the Lightning 3-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan Donato scored two more goals to help the Chicago Blackhawks beat the slumping Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Thursday night.

Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Teuvo Teravainen had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 29 saves.

Donato has five goals during a four-game scoring streak. The veteran forward scored a career-high 31 goals last season.

Ryan McDonagh had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay in its fourth consecutive loss. Jake Guentzel also scored, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists.

The game was tied at 2 before Donato converted a wrist shot with 54 seconds left in the game. He also scored 10:16 into the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the Lightning, who went 0 for 4 on the power play.

Guentzel tied it at 1 with his second goal of the season 6:57 into the second. After Donato scored his first goal for Chicago, McDonagh replied for Tampa Bay with 42 seconds left in the period.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.