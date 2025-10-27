News to Know for Oct. 27

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, Oct. 27, and as I’m sure you’re aware, this Friday is Halloween. That means this week is all about last-minute costume runs and getting into the spooky spirit before the weekend fun begins. It’s hard to believe how fast October has flown by, so make the most of these last few days of spooky season before the winter holiday rush kicks in.

News to Know

Feeding Tampa Bay extends services as government shutdown leaves workers without paychecks: The organization has seen demand increase since the shutdown began, with affected workers missing their first full paycheck.

Hurricane Melissa becomes a category 5 hurricane, Hurricane Watch issued for Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands: As of 5 a.m, Melissa is about 130 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph and is moving west at 3 mph.

WFTS

Pinellas County holds Operation Medicine Cabinet prescription drug drop-off: Citizens were able to turn in medications with no questions asked, as part of an effort to raise awareness that prescription drugs remain the most abused drugs in the United States.

Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after Largo crash kills 18-year-old passenger: The Largo Police Department charged a 21-year-old with DUI manslaughter after a fatal single-vehicle crash on 58th Street North.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a warm and humid start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. Dew points have climbed to the upper 60s, and with all this moisture and warmth in place, there will likely be a few pop-up showers this afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new study found the vast majority of drivers admitted to driving aggressively in the last year, but road rage can cost you in Florida. We look at how insurers may not cover aggressive drivers and even people innocently injured in a crash.

Susan Solves It: How Road Rage Can Cost You

Lightning Wins the Weekend

The Bolts are back on track after winning back-to-back home games this weekend. Following Saturday’s 4–3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, the team carried that momentum into Sunday’s matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

After a scoreless third period pushed the game into overtime, Nikita Kucherov sealed the deal just 32 seconds in with a quick snapshot, giving Tampa Bay a thrilling 2–1 win.

The team now looks to extend its winning streak on the road as it faces the Nashville Predators tomorrow night.

Daly Discoveries

Deep South Family BBQ in Brooksville takes feeding friends and neighbors seriously. Open Thursday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.

Things to Do this Monday, Oct. 27

Guillermo del Toro brings a fresh adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic to the big screen, starring Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein.

When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St., Tampa Cost: $11-$14

Get moving with a free high‑intensity interval training class, led by Crunch Fitness – Channelside, every Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. The workout features bodyweight exercises and dynamic movements, set against the backdrop of downtown Tampa’s waterfront.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Enjoy a twist on traditional bingo with songs instead of numbers. Jukebox Bingo, presented by Timeless Entertainment, offers weekly prizes and takes place every Monday.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Dining reservations required



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.