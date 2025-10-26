Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after Largo crash kills 18-year-old passenger

LARGO, Fla. — An impaired driver was arrested in a fatal Largo crash on Sunday that killed his 18-year-old passenger, authorities said.

The Largo Police Department (LPD) charged 21-year-old Arael Vaquero with DUI manslaughter.

According to the LPD report, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on 58th Street North.

A preliminary investigation showed that Vaquero was driving southbound on 58th Street North at a high rate of speed when he crashed into two "fixed objects." The report did not say what the objects were

The passenger, David Salazar-Castillo, 18, was killed.

Vaquero was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police officials said that Vaquero was impaired at the time of the crash, the report stated.

No other details were made available as the investigation is ongoing.

More information may be released when available, officials said.