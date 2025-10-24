Feeding Tampa Bay extends services as government shutdown leaves workers without paychecks

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay has expanded its operations to help government workers, airport employees, and military contractors who are missing paychecks due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The organization, which has already distributed 100 million meals this year, opened its market for appointments on Fridays and Saturdays, days it typically doesn't operate, to accommodate the growing need.

"It's really hard for these folks because they never imagined themselves asking for help," said Shannon Hannon Oliviero with Feeding Tampa Bay. "We are approaching this very privately with dignity and respect and really trying to help them along the way."

The organization has seen demand increase since the shutdown began, with affected workers missing their first full paycheck. Feeding Tampa Bay has set up a hotline and virtual introduction to services to help people navigate the process.

"I can't imagine missing a paycheck and what that would do to my household," Oliveiro said.

The free grocery market operates like a traditional store, complete with shopping carts and volunteers to assist shoppers. Appointments are scheduled to maintain dignity and respect for those seeking help, with employers working to ensure affected workers can attend.

Beyond the immediate shutdown impact, Feeding Tampa Bay faces a larger challenge. SNAP benefits are set to be suspended November 1st, potentially affecting 250,000 households across the 10 counties the organization serves.

"That's a lot of folks who are going to be going without groceries, and they're living in crisis currently, or they wouldn't have the benefits," Oliveiro said.

The organization is seeking community support through volunteers and donations. Every dollar donated provides five meals to those in need.

Feeding Tampa Bay's market offers fresh produce, prepared meals including Trinity Cafe favorites like chicken piccata, and other grocery items. The experience is designed to feel like shopping at a regular grocery store while maintaining the dignity of those seeking assistance.

