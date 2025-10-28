News to Know for Oct. 28

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 28, and after yesterday’s storms, Tampa Bay will see dry afternoons for the next few days. And here’s your friendly reminder: daylight saving time ends Sunday, bringing brighter mornings and darker evenings as we shift into a new season. Fall may not bring much of a chill here, but at least we all get an extra hour of sleep.

News to Know

The shutdown is set to continue slowing down US air travel as stress mounts on controllers: TSA agents and air traffic controllers are still on the job, but they're not being paid. Controllers will miss their first full paycheck today.

Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica as a Category 5 storm: As of 5 a.m., the storm has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph and is moving north-northeast at 5 mph.

WFTS

City of St. Pete Beach begins year-long sewer maintenance project: Michael Welch has lived on St. Pete Beach for almost 30 years. He said the neighborhood he lives in floods easily with a heavy rainfall.

Tampa Bay families facing unprecedented food insecurity as demand doubles at Metropolitan Ministries: "We're seeing double the number of individuals who are seeking assistance," said Dr. Sarah Combs, president and CEO at Metropolitan Ministries.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect comfortable temperatures this morning with lower humidity. The humidity will continue to drop throughout the day, and afternoon highs will stay cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Susan Solves It

The Trump administration has withdrawn a Biden-era proposal that would have required U.S. airlines to pay passengers for delays or cancellations caused by the airline. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to review airline policies and consider booking with carriers known for strong customer service in case of disruptions.

Susan Solves It: Airline Compensation Cut

Bolts on the road again

The Bolts are looking to keep their weekend win streak alive as they hit the road tonight to take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Tampa Bay (3-4-2) is coming off back-to-back wins at home and will look to build momentum with another strong performance from Nikita Kucherov, who leads the team in points. The puck drops at 7:45 p.m. as they face a Predators squad (4-4-2) that’s coming off an overtime loss to the Kings.

The official Watch Party for the game will start at 6:45 p.m. at 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd. #140, Tampa.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 7:15 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Oct. 28

Wander the historic Tampa Bay Hotel at night for spine-chilling ghost stories and haunted history.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $25

Swap eerie tales and legends by the crackling campfire under the open night sky.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10

Create a cozy fall vibe by pouring your own custom-scented autumn-themed candle.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1901 Market St, Tampa Cost: $35



