City of St. Pete Beach begins year-long sewer maintenance project

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Michael Welch has lived on St. Pete Beach for almost 30 years. He said the neighborhood he lives in floods easily with a heavy rainfall.

"If it rained on a high tide, we are flooding…we have had water almost in the house," said Welch.

Carlos Lerma agrees.

"I have to walk over the grass in my neighbors to avoid the water and stuff like that," said Lerma.

Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton spoke with Lerma earlier this year after his home flooded from Hurricane Helene.

Watch full report from Casey Albritton

St. Pete Beach launches year-long sewer maintenance to address flooding concerns

Albritton met up with him again to see how things have been.

"It's one of those things where depending which way the wind blows, is where you get the flood from," said Lerma.

He believes the sewage pipes in the area play a role in how much it floods during an unnamed storm.

He said during Helene last year, it became more of an issue.

"We had sewer water mixed in with that so everything smelled…everything. Clothes that were hanging and weren't in the water, permeated the smell," said Lerma.

Homeowners on St. Pete Beach said they want the flooding issue resolved.

That's something the City of St. Pete Beach is working to do.

"It's getting progressively worse," said Welch.

The city is starting a year-long project to inspect and clean sewer lines.

City leaders said crews will use specialized equipment to clean the pipes.

City leaders said the project, which is beginning along the South side of the island, will move north to other neighborhoods.

Carlos hopes the project makes a difference during future storms.

"It's just going to be one of those wait and see and hope that it works out perfect this time," said Lerma.



