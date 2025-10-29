News to Know for Oct. 29

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we’re officially halfway through the work week. To mark the midweek milestone, Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee is reporting from New York City, where he’s joining the Good Morning America team as they celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary. Greg’s been taking us along for the ride on Instagram, and while he’s the weather expert, it’s safe to say he’s feeling a little chillier up north than we are here in Tampa Bay. Then again, a cold front is moving into our area tonight, and while it won't get New York cold, we'll be experiencing a temperature change down here as well.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s, and as the sun sets, our next cold front approaches. This could bring clouds, breezy winds, and a few showers later tonight.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report shows Florida homeowners face the nation’s highest insurance premiums, more than double the U.S. average, with costs rising faster than inflation. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing your credit score regularly, as its drop can increase your insurance premium more than any other factor.

Lightning's third win in a row

The Bolts kept their momentum rolling on the road last night with a 5–2 win over the Nashville Predators. Zemgus Girgensons led the way with two goals, while Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov, and Charl-Edouard D’Astous each added one of their own. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy held strong in net with 18 saves.

After winning just one of their first seven games, the Lightning have now notched three straight victories.

They’ll look to keep the streak alive Thursday night at home against the Dallas Stars.

Daly Discoveries

The Cake Girl will star at Savor St. Pete Food & Wine Festival this weekend. The Saturday-Sunday event will feature food and drink from the area's top chefs.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Oct. 29

Celebrate the artistry of trailblazing women at USF Graphicstudio’s exhibition showcasing decades of creative innovation in contemporary printmaking.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa Cost: Free

Experience Guillermo del Toro’s haunting reimagining of Frankenstein brought to life on the big screen with a stellar ensemble cast. When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $11

Embrace spooky vibes at a festive Seminole Heights Halloween market filled with local vendors, music, costumes, and tasty treats. When: 6 p.m. Where: 6401 N. Florida Ave., Tampa Cost: Free



