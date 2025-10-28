'Most scariest thing I've ever encountered': Tampa Bay locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa ravages Jamaica

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa, a catastrophic Category 5 storm, made landfall in Jamaica Tuesday afternoon with devastating 185 mph winds, leaving several Tampa Bay area residents stranded on the Caribbean island.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Melissa struck near New Hope Tuesday afternoon, marking one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the Atlantic Basin.

For the past three days, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez has been following this developing story, talking to locals with loved ones on the island and how people in Tampa are preparing to help those on the island.

Today, she spoke with locals who are in the brunt of the storm, stranded in Jamaica.

Among those trapped on the island are Josephine Merritt, a Polk County resident who traveled to Jamaica for a surprise honeymoon vacation with her husband to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. The couple is currently sheltering at a resort in Montego Bay, directly in the hurricane's path.

"My heart is in my stomach type of deal," said Merritt. "I'm, it's very shocking."

The couple's departure plans were derailed when their Sunday flight was canceled, and no alternative flights were available.

"We were supposed to leave out Sunday. Saturday night, they had sent him a — the airlines had sent him a notification saying his flight was canceled. We tried to book one for Sunday as we've seen people were still leaving. There was none," Merritt said.

As the storm approached, Merritt described her terror at facing the hurricane's impact.

"It's literally going to be almost a direct hit to us. And that is — this is probably the most scariest thing I've ever encountered in my life," said Merritt.

David Luckain, owner of Tampa restaurant Jamaica Jamaica Island Cuisine, is also stranded on Jamaica's northeastern coast in Ocho Rios. He shared video footage showing flooded roadways from Monday afternoon as conditions deteriorated.

The crisis has deeply affected the local Jamaican community in Tampa Bay. Winston Stewart, president of the Tampa chapter of Kingston College Old Boys' Association, a Jamaican alumni organization, has two sisters on the western part of the island.

"I'm feeling empty — not knowing what the final outcome would look like," said Steward.

Stewart described his sisters' contrasting reactions to the approaching storm.

"They're doing good under the circumstances. The one I spoke to first in St. Mary is a proverbial optimist," said Stewart. "My other sibling, the oldest in in our family. She's more conservative and fretful. Even though nothing is happening, she's still a little bit worried that things might go haywire, but for right now, I think they're safe."

The last time Jamaica faced a hurricane of similar magnitude was in 1988, but Hurricane Melissa represents an even more severe threat to the Caribbean nation.

"I'm very worried of my homeland," Stewart said. "It's a frightening speed, and I don't think you can actually design everything to withstand that force."

Stewart expressed particular concern for Jamaica's most vulnerable communities.

"In the inner city, that's probably where problems might occur, because you do have these makeshift dwellings, which are obviously not set up to withstand hurricane weather conditions," Stewart said.

Despite her fear as the hurricane's eye moves northward, Merritt found comfort in the support she has received from strangers reaching out during the crisis.

"It's like a glimpse of just hope," Merritt said.

While Hurricane Melissa has made landfall, the full extent of damage to Jamaica remains to be determined as the storm continues its destructive path across the island.



