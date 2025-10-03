News to Know for Oct. 3

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and if youve been outside lately, you may have noticed a nice breeze rolling through the Tampa Bay-area. If you didn't have a chance to take advantage of the comfortable breeze yesterday, don't worry, it's going to continue into today. While we are still in Florida, and the palm tree leaves won't change into an array of fall colors, we can still enjoy this rare taste of fall before the heat returns.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a noticeable northeast breeze this morning with a mix of clouds and clear skies. The wind will continue to be gusty today and into the weekend, with possible scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Susan Solves It

Multiple families say they're facing financial hardship after hiring a pool contractor who left them with half-finished projects and tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

Florida man takes money for pool projects, but leaves work unfinished

Things to Do this Friday, Oct. 3

  • Gulfport Night Market: Shop, sip and stroll at the Gulfport Night Market held on the first Friday of each month.
    • When: 5 p.m.
    • Where: 3101 Beach Blvd S., Gulfport
    • Cost: Free
  • First Friday St. Pete: Go listen to live music by local artists and check out local vendors at this monthly community event.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 2nd St N & Central Ave., St. Petersburg
    • Cost: Free
  • Tony Roberts show comedy show
    • When: 9:45 p.m.
    • Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa
    • Cost: $27

