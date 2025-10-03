News to Know for Oct. 3

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and if youve been outside lately, you may have noticed a nice breeze rolling through the Tampa Bay-area. If you didn't have a chance to take advantage of the comfortable breeze yesterday, don't worry, it's going to continue into today. While we are still in Florida, and the palm tree leaves won't change into an array of fall colors, we can still enjoy this rare taste of fall before the heat returns.

News to Know

Victims demand accountability after spa repair business owner arrested for fraud: Depuites said the owner of Soothing Waters Spa Repair is accused of defrauding multiple people in the area.

Local Jewish community gathers for Yom Kippur with security top of mind: The Jewish community continued to observe Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year, with security, following a terrorist attack at an overseas synagogue.

Citrus Connection extends evening hours after listening to riders' needs: Citrus Connection now plans to extend service by three hours on the system's five busiest routes.

Advocates celebrate advances in detection, treatment in 40 years of Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Mendy Michalec went in for her regular mammogram when something unexpected popped up.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 9:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a noticeable northeast breeze this morning with a mix of clouds and clear skies. The wind will continue to be gusty today and into the weekend, with possible scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Oct 3, 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Multiple families say they're facing financial hardship after hiring a pool contractor who left them with half-finished projects and tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

Florida man takes money for pool projects, but leaves work unfinished

Things to Do this Friday, Oct. 3

Gulfport Night Market: Shop, sip and stroll at the Gulfport Night Market held on the first Friday of each month.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 3101 Beach Blvd S., Gulfport Cost: Free

First Friday St. Pete: Go listen to live music by local artists and check out local vendors at this monthly community event.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2nd St N & Central Ave., St. Petersburg Cost: Free

Tony Roberts show comedy show

When: 9:45 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa Cost: $27



